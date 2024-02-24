2024 NFL Draft: 5 sleepers you don't know yet, but will soon
3. Javon Baker, WR, UCF
The old adage that life doesn't always go according to plan is a bit of an understatement. In reality, life hardly ever goes according to plan. That couldn't be more true for UCF wide receiver Javon Baker. A four-star recruit in high school, he signed his letter of intent with Alabama. Over two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Baker caught just nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.
He transferred to UCF, and in his first season there, he caught 54 passes for 747 yards and five touchdowns. His quarterback had a passer rating of 95.4 when he targeted him in the passing game. Those numbers got better last season when Baker was in 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. His quarterback's passer rating when he targeted Baker was 117.9.
Baker has good speed, but he doesn't seem to create a ton of separation. He has exceptional hands and could be an absolute star with a quarterback that has good ball placement in tight windows. He could also improve at running after the catch.
With the right quarterback throwing him the ball, Baker will be a star as a rookie, but if he is paired with a rookie quarterback, it could take him a couple of seasons to blossom.