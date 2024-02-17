2024 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills full 7-round projection in early-February
With a tight payroll already, the Buffalo Bills need to continue adding youthful talent if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.
Round 4, Pick 128: Audric Estime, Running Back, Notre Dame
Latavius Murray and Damien Harris are free agents. While James Cook was good for the Bills last season, the loss of Murray and Harris could mean the team will lose almost 400 rushing yards. To give Cook some relief, and more importantly, productive relief, the team selects Notre Dame running back Audric Estime with the 128th pick.
Estime has good size (6-1 and 215 pounds) and speed (4.48 second forty) to be a successful running back at the pro level. Last season he averaged 6.4 yards per carry, totaling 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. He also caught 17 balls for 142 yards. His 94.2 grade on Pro Football Focus was the second-best in the country in 2023.
He has great lower body strength, which allows him to break tackles easily. He has good lateral agility, and an impressive ability to find the hole. He does not waste moves and runs with the sole purpose of gaining yards. He does not have an extra gear to leave defenders behind when he turns the corner. His biggest concern is fumble issues in key games.
Round 5, Pick 162: Justin Rogers, Defensive Line, Auburn
The Bills have three defensive linemen who will be free agents (AJ Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, and Poona Ford), and Gregory Rousseau will be a free agent in 2025. The team uses its 162nd pick to restock the depth chart and chooses Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers. He's 6-2 and 338 pounds and is built to occupy multiple blockers for the edge rushers.
At Auburn in 2023, Rogers did not set the world on fire. He played 323 snaps and recorded 16 total tackles and 7 stops. In the passing game, he had 6 hurries and one sack. He's not a player like Aaron Donald who affects the game by making plays or threatening to make plays every down. He is supposed to take up space.
He has great upper and lower body strength. He can create a pass rush if the secondary does its job, but he relies on them, not the other way around. There's not a lot of burst or suddenness to his game. It's bull strength and a bull rush only.