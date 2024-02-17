2024 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills full 7-round projection in early-February
With a tight payroll already, the Buffalo Bills need to continue adding youthful talent if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.
Round 2, Pick 60: Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M
Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard missed 26 tackles last season and had a passer rating against of 92.4 when he was targeted. He did have 9 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks on the year, as he has proven to be better at blitzing than defending against the run. To get him help, the Bills select Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with their second-round pick.
Cooper is 6-2 and weighs 227 pounds. He runs a 4.50 second forty. Last season for the Aggies, he recorded 84 total tackles, 17 of those for a loss. He recorded an impressive 58 stops. He also showed that if called upon, he can get to the quarterback, recording 8 sacks. He was an AP All-American and first team All-SEC.
He has good speed and can cover running backs and tight ends on deep routes. He recognizes the play quickly when in zone coverage and locates the ball well against the run. He can be distracted by backfield action, so needs to do a better job of recognizing play-action passes.
Round 3, Pick 99: Nelson Ceaser, Edge, Houston
The Buffalo Bills ranked in the top 10 in quarterback pressures (158), hits (117), and sacks (54) in 2023. Their consistent pressure has been the key to the team's success, and to keep that going they bring in a talented edge rusher from Houston in Nelson Ceaser.
Ceaser is 6-2 and 260 pounds. He runs the forty in 4.70 seconds. He had 32 total pressures and 19 hurries for the Cougars last season. He recorded 9.5 sacks. He had 43 total tackles, 13.5 for a loss. When he did drop into coverage, he had a passer rating against of 79.2 when targeted.
Ceaser uses violent hands to beat defenders in the pass rush. He has a good motor, and stamina to play the entire game without losing speed. He does lack a physical element to his game, often getting pushed around by bigger linemen. He needs to develop additional counter moves to have success at the NFL level.