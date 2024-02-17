2024 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills full 7-round projection in early-February
With a tight payroll already, the Buffalo Bills need to continue adding youthful talent if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.
Round 5, Pick 165: Trevor Keegan, Guard, Michigan
Bills guard David Edwards hits the free-agent market as well. As I mentioned earlier, the team doesn't have the means to re-sign everyone or replace them with other free agents. With the 165th pick in the NFL Draft, the team looks to fill the hole at guard with Michigan interior lineman Trevor Keegan.
Keegan is 6-5 and 308 pounds. He is a better pass blocker than run blocker. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-blocking grade of 80.7 last season and a run-blocking grade of 63.9. He allowed 1 quarterback hit and no sacks in 14 games in 2023. He has exceptional size for a guard, and with some technique improvement could be an incredible starter at the pro level.
He shows excellent reactions to twists and stunts, and he plays through the whistle. He has good character and above-average football IQ. He does have limited range and struggles to get to the second level. He has a bad habit of lunging and grabbing defenders.
Round 6, Pick 197: Andrew Coker, Tackle, TCU
Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins are slated to become free agents in 2025, so in the sixth round of the draft, the Bills look to add depth at the tackle position and possibly a starting replacement by drafting TCU tackle Andrew Coker. He has good size for an NFL tackle at 6-6 and 311 pounds.
Coker played 727 snaps last season. 292 in the running game and 435 in the passing game. He allowed 5 quarterback hits and one sack in 2023. Pro Football Focus gave him a run-blocking grade of 54.3 and a pass-blocking grade of 73.3. He is a strong blocker and can land blocks with violent impact in space.
He finishes blocks and consistently falls on defenders once they are on the ground to keep them from pursuing the play. He uses his hands well but doesn't grab. He is susceptible to being beaten by speed rushers but holds his own against bull rushers. He can appear overwhelmed at times.