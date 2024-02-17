2024 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills full 7-round projection in early-February
With a tight payroll already, the Buffalo Bills need to continue adding youthful talent if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.
Round 6, Pick 202: Ty'Ron Hopper, Linebacker, Missouri
The Bills go for another depth pick in the sixth round with Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper from Missouri, who is 6-2 and weighs 221 pounds. He runs the forty in 4.50 seconds. Hopper played 563 snaps for the Tigers in 2023, recording 58 tackles and making 29 stops. As a pass rusher, he tallied 13 quarterback hurries and one sack.
Hopper has the length and athleticism to stay with tight ends in coverage. While he's built like a safety, he hits hard like a linebacker, which allows him to play both fast and smooth. As a sixth-round prospect, he needs the time to develop from raw to polished that you would expect from someone at this stage in the draft. The most important thing Hopper could focus on is developing counter moves, and he could also stand to gain from becoming a more violent tackler.
Round 6, Pick 206: Bru McCoy, Wide Receiver, Tennessee
Buffalo addresses wide receiver in round one, but since there is a possibility of losing a couple of receivers, they grab another one in round six. Texas pass-catcher Bru McCoy has the size that scouts covet. He is 6-3 and weighs 220 pounds. He is athletic and will run the forty between 4.40 and 4.50 seconds.
McCoy played 11 games as a sophomore in 2022, catching 48 balls for 619 yards and 3 touchdowns. He only played five games last season, catching 17 balls for 217 yards and one touchdown. He has soft hands and can catch the ball away from his body. With the ball in his hands, he keeps his legs moving and can run through tackles.
McCoy does struggle to get separation and runs straight-line routes with average speed. He needs to recognize zone defense better and know where to camp within the zone to get open.
Round 7, Pick 249: Jaden Crumedy, Defensive Line, Mississippi State
With their last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills go back to adding depth on the defensive front. Mississippi State defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy is another large man to plug holes in the middle. He's 6'4 and 309 pounds. He played four games and 199 snaps last season as a fifth-year senior. He had 9 tackles, 4 hurries, and 1 sack.
Crumedy has long arms and heavy hands and fires off the line. He has a strong build, and can handle anything the NFL can throw at him. He plays with a great deal of balance and uses his strength to knock linemen backward. He could be a more violent tackler in the run game, and he needs to work on his lateral movement.