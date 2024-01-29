2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jets dream 7-round projection in mid-January
The New York Jets don't have a ton of draft picks to work with right now, but General Manager Joe Douglas can still fill some key needs in April.
Round 2: No Draft Picks
The Jets don't have a second-round pick after trading it to Green Bay to complete the Rodgers trade. This pick would have escalated to a first-round selection if Rodgers played 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps but that went out the window quickly with his Achilles' injury.
Round 3, Pick 72: Cedric Gray, ILB, North Carolina
Doubling down on the offensive line could be in play here too but Robert Saleh will like adding another play-making linebacker to his defense. The Jets have tried drafting safeties and converting them to linebacker in recent years with modest success but Gray gives them a player they can groom as an eventual replacement for C.J. Mosley in the middle of their defense.
While restructuring Mosley's contract via an extension is a possibility, the veteran is on the wrong side of 30 and at risk of a decline in the near future. Planning ahead with Gray gives the Jets a chance to give them more help in the linebacking corps while offering protection from injuries that have plagued that group in the past.
Having a younger player like Gray could also be beneficial on third downs, where Mosley is his least effective as a coverage linebacker. Saleh likes having the ability to do multiple things on defense and Gray gives him a chance to add a new chess piece to his board.