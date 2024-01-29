Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jets dream 7-round projection in mid-January

The New York Jets don't have a ton of draft picks to work with right now, but General Manager Joe Douglas can still fill some key needs in April.

By Mike Phillips

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers / Elsa/GettyImages
Round 2: No Draft Picks

The Jets don't have a second-round pick after trading it to Green Bay to complete the Rodgers trade. This pick would have escalated to a first-round selection if Rodgers played 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps but that went out the window quickly with his Achilles' injury.

Round 3, Pick 72: Cedric Gray, ILB, North Carolina

Doubling down on the offensive line could be in play here too but Robert Saleh will like adding another play-making linebacker to his defense. The Jets have tried drafting safeties and converting them to linebacker in recent years with modest success but Gray gives them a player they can groom as an eventual replacement for C.J. Mosley in the middle of their defense.

While restructuring Mosley's contract via an extension is a possibility, the veteran is on the wrong side of 30 and at risk of a decline in the near future. Planning ahead with Gray gives the Jets a chance to give them more help in the linebacking corps while offering protection from injuries that have plagued that group in the past.

Having a younger player like Gray could also be beneficial on third downs, where Mosley is his least effective as a coverage linebacker. Saleh likes having the ability to do multiple things on defense and Gray gives him a chance to add a new chess piece to his board.

