2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jets dream 7-round projection in mid-January
The New York Jets don't have a ton of draft picks to work with right now, but General Manager Joe Douglas can still fill some key needs in April.
Round 4, Pick 111: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
This pick would give the Jets another big-bodied receiver to develop chemistry with Rodgers. Pearsall can offer some of the traits the Jets were hoping for with Allen Lazard, including strong route running and great hands, while offering special teams value. The Jets are planning to add a veteran wide receiver in the offseason so Pearsall wouldn't have to be a starter right out of the gate.
Round 4, Pick 113: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
The Jets have an extra fourth-round pick after swapping their 2024 fifth-rounder with Denver in a previous trade and use it to snag Travis, a developmental quarterback prospect who had second-round upside before tearing his ACL late in the college season. Travis would get the opportunity to learn behind Rodgers for two years before getting the opportunity to succeed him as the Jets' starter, making this a long-term value play.
Round 6, Pick 186: Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State
Douglas takes a second stab at the offensive line with McCormick, a small school guard from South Dakota State with a big frame. The plan here would be for McCormick to play behind Laken Tomlinson for a year before taking over as a starter in 2025. Projections also suggest the Jets could receive a sixth-round compensatory pick as well.
Round 7: No Picks... Yet
The Jets don't currently own a seventh-round pick after trading it to the Baltimore Ravens for safety Chuck Clark, who missed the whole season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs. There is a chance the Jets could receive two more compensatory picks in this round but that has not been confirmed as of post time.