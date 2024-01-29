2024 NFL Mock Draft: Jets dream 7-round projection in mid-January
The New York Jets don't have a ton of draft picks to work with right now, but General Manager Joe Douglas can still fill some key needs in April.
The 2024 offseason figures to be a very interesting one for the New York Jets, who have to build a playoff team for next season or else everyone is probably out of a job. While free agency may be the Jets' primary path towards adding the supporting pieces around Aaron Rodgers and company, the NFL Draft will offer some value to Joe Douglas' team-building plan.
The Jets enter the offseason with just five guaranteed draft picks as a result of various trades, including no second-rounder to complete the Rodgers deal with Green Bay, although projections suggest they could get three compensatory picks later in the draft.
Trading Zach Wilson could also help the Jets land another Day 3 pick, but for now, we will operate this mock draft with just the five picks Douglas has as of mid-January.
Round 1, Pick 10: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The offensive line is Douglas' top priority this offseason and he may need as many as three new starters on the unit. One of those starters comes here with Fuaga, who played a strong right tackle at Oregon State.
Douglas tends to favor players with elite athletic traits and he will be very tempted by Fuaga's 6-foot-6, 334 pound frame. If the Jets are able to land a left tackle prior to the draft they can slot Fuaga in at right tackle in a similar manner to what the Buccaneers did with Tristan Wirfs as a rookie with an eye toward moving Fuaga to left tackle down the line.
After bypassing tackle last year, Douglas will undoubtedly grab whichever one of Fuaga, Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu makes it to 10. Protecting Rodgers is the Jets' top priority and grabbing Fuaga is a big step in that direction.