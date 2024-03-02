2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Las Vegas Raiders add to the trenches in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the NFL Combine underway.
By Sam Penix
Round 4, Pick 113 - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
A year ago, King was being touted as a future first-round pick, but he did not have the kind of senior year that he was hoping for. His ball product plummeted, as he went from 18 passes defended in 2022 to just two in 2023, and his allowed passer rating nearly doubled.
King clocked in at a 4.61 in the 40-yard-dash, a time that will send him falling down draft boards even further than he already has. He could end up moving to safety full-time. Still, King has a year of excellent tape, and the juice could be worth the squeeze here early on Day 3.
Round 5, Pick 147 - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Davis would present great value if he's here at this point. He isn't the biggest guy and doesn't offer a ton as a pass-rusher, but he was one of college football's best run-stoppers in 2023, and as Las Vegas starts to rebuild the DT room, having a player with Davis's skillset will be valuable.
Round 6, Pick 190 - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
A developmental tackle prospect, Rosengarten was the starting RT for the Huskies for two seasons, and showed off very good athletic ability in his 6-foot-6 300-pound frame. He'll need to hit the weight room and get on an NFL training regimen in order to improve his functional strength, but if he is able to do that, he could be a potential starter in a few years.