2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Las Vegas Raiders add to the trenches in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the NFL Combine underway.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 44 - Kris Jenkins Jr., DT, Michigan
The Raiders had one of the weakest defensive tackle rooms in the league last season, and the three players who logged the most snaps in that group are free agents, so there is a need for both bodies and young talent.
Jenkins may not be the hulking physical specimen that his father was, but he's a good prospect in his own right. He measured in at over 6-foot-2 and 299 pounds at the Combine, which is a solid size for him. Then, he put up excellent numbers in the broad jump and 40-yard dash, showcasing the athletic ability that is evident on tape. Over the past two seasons, Jenkins logged eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and even picked off a pass. He's a powerful player whose best days are ahead of him, and even though it typically takes DTs a few years to find their footing in the NFL, Jenkins could be a key contributor as a rookie.
Round 3, Pick 77 - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Aidan O'Connell had some good moments as a rookie, but without a projected franchise QB, the Raiders need to keep taking swings at the position and adding competition.
Pratt lacks ideal measurables and arm strength, but he's an accurate and productive passer who threw for 49 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions over the past two seasons while averaging nearly nine yards per attempt. He could potentially push O'Connell for the starting job as a rookie, and even if he ends up not winning the job, could provide quality long-term depth for whichever future passer ends up as the starter.