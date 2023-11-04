New York Giants add superstar wide receiver in midseason 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
A 7-round New York Giants 2024 NFL mock draft in which they land the best wide receiver prospect since Ja'Marr Chase.
By Sam Penix
Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants stand 2-6 at midseason, a very disappointing mark from what expectations were heading into the campaign.
It's looking like the team could be headed for a major reset this offseason, and that's exactly what they do in this seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft.
We'll be using Pro Football Network's simulator for this mock, and there will be no trades this time.
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Giants land star WR in 7-round projection
Had Caleb Williams or Drake Maye fallen to pick No. 4, either would have been the pick. Daniel Jones may be on an expensive contract, but he hasn't proven he's the guy moving forward.
Neither quarterback is on the board here, so instead, the Giants go with a quarterback's best friend in Marvin Harrison Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is just sensational, and it's almost impossible to say enough good things about him. He has great size, great speed, great acceleration, great hands, great route running, great spacing, great feel, great body control, great concentration...you get the idea. If Calvin Johnson is the prototype, then Harrison isn't too far off.
Whoever is under center for New York, they'll love throwing to Harrison, and #18 should join the ranks of the NFL's elite sooner rather than later.