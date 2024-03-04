2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
11. New England Patriots (via MIN): Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
I fully understand why the majority of New England Patriots fans want to see the franchise, especially as a new regime takes over with Bill Belichick’s departure, draft a quarterback in the Top 3.
But the main question I would ask those fans is this: What good is a new quarterback going to do the Patriots of the totality of the roster stinks? And that’s a pertinent question because, on the whole, there is nothing about the team currently in place for Jerod Mayo as he takes over as the new head coach that should tell a reasonable person that New England is ready to compete right now.
For me, it makes substantially more sense to get a veteran quarterback like Jacoby Brissett, Russell Wilson, or someone in that vein for the 2024 season, trade back from the No. 3 pick, and start filling out the roster with a new front office and a plethora of draft capital, which is why they made the move with the Vikings.
Even better for the Pats is that they fill a big position of need with Taliese Fuaga, the mauler out of Oregon State. He’s a forceful player on the edge and could be a franchise cornerstone for New England, especially after he showed at the Combine that he’s quite a good mover in addition to the power he clearly generates.