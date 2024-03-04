2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
12. Denver Broncos: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The stock of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was already decisively on the rise down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl as the MAC star was one of the unquestioned standouts of the event, particularly in practices. Reports indicated that he put almost every single receiver matchup that he faced into lockdown, which backed up how he dominated on tape in college.
So that led us to Indianapolis for the Combine and Mitchell put on a show, running the 40-yard dash smoothly in the 4.3s and continuing to show off the movement skills and fluidity that make him one of the truly elite coverage players in a deep cornerback class. And for my money, it makes him CB1 in this class.
As for the Denver Broncos, this is obviously a team that would love to have J.J. McCarthy or any of the top four quarterbacks fall to them. But the truth of the matter is that the Russell Wilson trade is still hampering them in terms of their available draft capital, so a trade up to get into range just isn’t feasible for them.
Much like New England, that leads to them addressing another need, taking Mitchell and pairing him with Patrick Surtain II to form an elite, young cornerback duo that the secondary should be able to bank on wholeheartedly for years to come.