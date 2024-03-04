2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Another potential landing spot for a quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders certainly feel like a wild card in the draft process. They could undoubtedly make a move to achieve something like what the Vikings did in this mock draft, targeting one of the top quarterbacks and giving up almost whatever it takes to make that happen.
For me, however, the Raiders are in a situation where that might not actually be as realistic as some might think. With a new general manager in Tom Telesco along with Antonio Pierce taking over fully as the head coach, they might be a bit more conservative than the rest of the history for the Silver and Black might suggest that they would be.
That leads to them sticking with the 13th overall pick and taking Terrion Arnold. When you watch the film for the Alabama cornerback, you see a smooth mover who may not have elite athleticism or physical tools, but whose technique is near unmatched in the draft class. He has more than enough juice, but also ample smarts to stick with anyone.
More than that, everything you hear about Arnold is that he’s an A-plus leader and teammate. One of the biggest keys for the Raiders as they try to enter a more positive new era is finding culture-changers and culture-setters. Arnold being paired with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby could allow them to do just that in a major way.