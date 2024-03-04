2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
14. New Orleans Saints: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
If I were only given three words to describe the New Orleans Saints, “stuck in neutral” would ultimately be the descriptor that I settled on. Derek Carr wasn’t the quarterback improvement that they were hoping for, but he’s back with a new offensive coordinator to try again. Meanwhile, the offensive line has pieces but also holes that will need to be filled, the defense is aging at key spots, and the franchise is simply in salary cap hell too.
Thus, it feels like the best option for the Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft is to simply look at the premium positions and take whoever they feel is the best player at one of those spots, especially since they could use players at offensive tackle and on the edge.
Subsequently, we have them projected to take Georgia tackle Amarius Mims. The Combine proved emphatically that human beings simply aren’t built like this guy. He’s 6-foot-8, 340 pounds but still ran a ridiculous 5.07-second 40 and had some of the most ridiculous length and wingspan numbers you’ll ever see.
Some minor injuries hampered him a bit in Georgia in his college career, but players with the traits and potential that Mims possesses are exceptionally rare. Putting him on the left side of the Saints offensive line opposite of Ryan Ramczyk could give New Orleans a long-term solution on the offensive line’s most important positions.