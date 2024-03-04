2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
31. San Francisco 49ers: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Outside of the ever-dominant Trent Williams, who on the San Francisco 49ers offensive line do you truly feel confident in? This is a unit that had its shortcomings largely overshadowed by the fact that Kyle Shanahan schemed around them or into the strengths that they had along the front. But now with Jon Feliciano likely gone, the position group needs a lot of help moving forward.
Granted, the Niners could hope for more development from guys like Aaron Banks, Colton McKivitz or Spencer Buford, but they would be much better off with the 31st overall pick looking to a player who could play multiple spots along the front at an extremely high level.
Troy Fautanu checks the boxes as that player. He was one of the standouts at the NFL Combine not entirely due to his testing, but simply just watching him in the drills. His smooth, fluid movements combined with the power that you see on tape – and with him checking some boxes with his length in measurements too – mean that he could succeed at guard or tackle.
The 49ers need help at either spot and would be wise to bring in Fautaniu to find where they could best use him moving forward. Without question, though, he’d help the Niners continue this run they’re currently on.