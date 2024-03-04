2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
32. Arizona Cardinals (via KC): Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Now the Arizona Cardinals are back on the clock after trading down from the Texans’ pick at No. 27 to make the final selection for the first round. One of the reasons that they had to feel comfortable doing so is that this is a team that needs more draft picks than most other franchises but, moreover, there wasn’t a huge glut of players who would help them in that No. 27 range that they couldn’t get with the 32nd pick.
Just last season, we saw the Cards take Paris Johnson Jr. in the first round and he showed up quite well, getting better throughout the year in his rookie season. But with D.J. Humphries only getting older and questions on the interior too, Kyler Murray could use some more beefing up of the protection in front of him.
As such, Jordan Morgan jumps off the page to me as a fit for the Cardinals. Even after suffering a torn ACL in 2022, he still returned and continued to perform well as an athletic tackle who creates big lanes and holes when out in space.
There’s a good chance that Morgan could start at guard or tackle at the NFL level, which is the type of versatility that the Cardinals should covet. They need to be aiming to get the best five out there in front of Murray and Morgan is a movable asset that could easily help them achieve that. And if they find two franchise tackles in back-to-back drafts, that’s a massive win for the future.