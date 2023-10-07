2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
There is still some projection being done when it comes to the near-consensus OT1 in this class, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu. He is raw as an offensive lineman simply due to lack of experience. His physical tools are out of this world, though, with elite size, length, strength and movement skills.
He’s already showing progression in his 2023 season at Penn State and, still just 20 years old right now, he could be the answer the Jets need to shore up the offensive line.
Some would argue that a tackle or wide receiver for the Patriots would make more sense here – or even a quarterback if the current trajectory of Mac Jones continues – but with Brock Bowers falling in their laps, there’s little question that they should end his fall.
Other than needing to show a more diversified route tree, Bowers is everything you could want from a pass-catching tight end. He’s got great burst, is a big-time threat after the catch, and can work in traffic. He’s a bit slight, so blocking might be an issue, but the Patriots or any team will draft him to be a weapon more than anything.
There are higher-upside tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft class than Joe Alt, but the fact of the matter is that there isn’t a surer thing at the position than him. He moves well, checks the boxes for size and length, and has been a consistently above-average tackle for years in South Bend now.
The Bengals need to shore up the depth on the line moving forward after some misfortune and even questionable decision-making, something Alt should do.