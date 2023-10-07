2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
You have to wonder what the plan will be for the Cardinals regarding Kyler Murray. He could be a highly valuable trade asset but they also might want to see him work under the new coaching regime.
We’re leaning the latter here for now, which means getting him more weapons. Keon Coleman has been everything you could want at Florida State this season after transferring from Michigan State, a twitched-up athlete with a big frame that has WR1 at the NFL level written all over him.
We’re getting a little mini-run on receivers here, though it’s no surprise that this would be the position that the Giants choose to address with the No. 10 pick in this mock draft. Malik Nabers started to pop big-time at the end of last year but has answered one of his biggest questions – consistency in productivity – so far this season for LSU.
Though he’s just 6-foot flat, he’s still competitive in contested catch spots and has the extra gear to break away from defenders. He can very much be a do-it-all type player that the Giants offense has lacked direly in the passing game.
Though there have been some impressive moments early in the 2023 season from Sam Howell, the general consensus still appears to be that the Commanders should look for another option at quarterback moving forward. That’s where Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy can enter the fray.
Admittedly, I’m still not all the way sold on McCarthy as his inconsistent accuracy and footwork still look like minor issues for the talented player. However, his playmaking and arm strength can’t be called into question. With the weapons in the Washington offense, he could elevate that group if he continues to progress.