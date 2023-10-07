2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
On Friday, the Packers announced that starting left tackle David Bakhtiari is now done for the rest of the 2023 season. Injuries have become an unfortunate commonality for the former All-Pro and it might be time for Green Bay to look to a possible replacement.
Amarius Mims is somewhat in the vein of Fashanu. He has all the tools but his experience is limited. He might even be higher in this mock draft if not for an injury limiting him in the 2023 season. Even still, his traits are enough for the Packers to take a swing, especially with Bakhtiari planning to return in 2024, which would give Mims some runway to get more reps
Outside of Cameron Jordan, the Saints have needed a consistent presence on the edge. Former first-rounder Marcus Davenport was never quite that and, as of right now, the best chance to be that is second-round rookie Isaiah Foskey. But that leaves a lot of room to upgrade at defensive end.
Laiatu Latu exploded last season at UCLA after transferring following a medical retirement at Washington, putting up 10+ sacks for the Bruins. He now has four through four games with the team this season with a well-oiled arsenal of pass-rush moves and a great IQ for the position.
(Pick via Houston) - The fact that the Cardinals have looked as good as they have to begin the season is really a testament to first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff. However, there aren’t many spots where they couldn’t stand to upgrade, but cornerback sticks out tremendously.
So in comes Kool-Aid McKinstry with the pick given to them in the CJ Stroud trade in last year’s draft. The Alabama product shows great length and a feel for finding the ball, but also has elite athleticism to back it up (and to make him a return game weapon too). He’d be a CB1 for Arizona upon his arrival.