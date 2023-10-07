2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
Whether you want to call it bad luck or poor evaluation, the Chargers have had a nightmare of a time trying to shore up the secondary in recent years. The key, however, is that LA can’t stop trying to plug the holes in that boat, so they turn to Iowa corner Cooper DeJean here to try and give them another option.
DeJean has been a do-it-all type of defensive back for the Hawkeyes in his career and some project him more as a safety than a corner at the next level. Either would help the Chargers, though, as they could certainly utilize a smart, savvy coverage player with requisite athletic traits and a ton of versatility.
(Pick via Cleveland) - Houston may well have struck gold with the Panthers electing for Bryce Young of CJ Stroud with how good the Ohio State rookie has looked early in 2023. Now comes the time for the Texans to make life even easier for their quarterback by adding another weapon to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Who better than Stroud’s former OSU teammate, Emeka Egbuka? The Buckeyes receiver isn’t an otherworldly athlete but has more than enough juice to separate in his routes and, more importantly, make plays after the catch. Putting him in this offense would give Houston a much more dynamic and dangerous attack.
One of the big things for the Jaguars this season – and why they’ve been a bit slow out of the gates – has been the inconsistency of the offensive line. They could plug a number of holes and shuffle guys around to solidify that unit, which is why someone like Duke’s Graham Barton would make a lot of sense for them.
A tackle for the Blue Devils, there are some concerns that his length won’t translate to tackle at the pro level. Even still, his frame and strength seem to give him strong tackle/guard versatility that could make him a big-time answer for Jacksonville to solidify the front blocking for Trevor Lawrence.