2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
There aren’t many draft classes wherein Drake Maye wouldn’t be QB1. That’s much to the delight of the Raiders in this mock draft, though. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the long-term answer and, whether it's with Josh McDaniels at the helm or not, Vegas needs something more.
Maye can be that with underrated athleticism and dual-threat ability to go with a big arm. He needs to be a bit smarter with the football in the back half of the 2023 season, but he shows all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.
Denver trading Randy Gregory has made it clear that they are looking toward the future. There is an argument to be made that they could look to move on from Russell Wilson, but I doubt that Sean Payton would sign off on that… just not yet. Instead, they’ll ostensibly replace Gregory with Penn State pass-rusher Chop Robinson.
Robinson is explosive, powerful, and shows all the potential to be a menace off the edge in the passing game. He’s still raw technically in some areas, specifically against the run. His upside is massive, however, and he’s well worth a Top 5 pick.
After year one with the Texas Longhorns, much more of the offense has been put on Quinn Ewers’ shoulders. Admittedly, he hasn’t always needed to put up big numbers, but he has progressed as a passer.
With the Vikings likely moving on from Kirk Cousins after this season, they need someone to take advantage of the forthcoming investment in Justin Jefferson and the already-made investment in T.J. Hockenson. The big-armed Ewers, with more reps at a high level for Texas, should be able to step in and become that player.