2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 7-round midseason projection to kickstart new era
After clearing house, almost midway through the NFL season, the Raiders have improved performance-wise, but look to reshape their roster in 2024.
By Jack Posey
Second round: Jayden Daniels, QB
In the second round, the Raiders select Jayden Daniels. The quarterback out of LSU signifies the ushering in of a new era in Las Vegas. The LSU quarterback is by far having the best season of his college career, being in strong contention for the Heisman Trophy.
Daniels has passed for 3,577 yards while throwing 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has also added 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He has posted an incredible passing season, while also adding a very respectable season for a running back. On the field, Daniels has shown his big play ability with speed, size, and a rocket arm.
Daniels would slide into a Raiders offense and add a new dimension to defend against for NFL defense: the threat to run. Daniels can be similar to what Lamar Jackson for the Ravens or Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.
In the third round, the Raiders select defensive back Kris Abrams-Drain. The corner has been Missouri’s best through the season for a team that is surprisingly number ten in the country. In his three years at Missouri, Abrams-Draine has had consistent stats each season.
Abrams-Draine has posted 131 total tackles and seven interceptions in his college career. He has shown his ability to play man coverage and stick with his receiver utilizing speed, quickness, and length from a 5-11 178-pound frame. For the Raiders, Abrams-Draine would join a group with Jakorian Bennet, Nate Hobbs, and Marcus Peters.
He would most likely replace Peters as he continues to age and lose his step. Abrams-Draine would definitely improve the secondary allowing 210 passing yards a game.