2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 7-round midseason projection to kickstart new era
After clearing house, almost midway through the NFL season, the Raiders have improved performance-wise, but look to reshape their roster in 2024.
By Jack Posey
Amid a 3-5 start the Las Vegas Raiders decided to clean house. They fired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels just after the NFL trade deadline. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo was also benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell. Antonio Pierce was named interim head coach.
He has since embraced Raiders culture. In his first game, the Raiders would win 30-6 against the New York Giants. They are now 5-6 and face many questions for their future about an impending rebuild.
For this mock draft, we will use the Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator. There will be no trades in this simulation.
First round: Emeka Egbuka, WR
With the fourteenth overall pick, the Raiders select Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State. Being in the same recruiting class as fellow receiver and likely top-three pick Marvin Harrison Jr. Egbuka’s career has mostly been overshadowed by Harrison’s generational talent. Egbuka has still been productive in his own right. The receiver is no slouch; playing top competition in the Big Ten conference and against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, putting up 112 yards and a touchdown.
2022 was by far, Egbuka’s most productive year. He posted 1,151 yards with 14 total touchdowns. The 6-1 206-pound receiver is praised for his athleticism; speed and smoothness while running routes and his usefulness in throwing blocks downfield. He is productive in both the slot and on the outside. Egbuka has dealt with a lower leg contusion, suffered in a game against Maryland, but is expected to make a full recovery with the draft approaching.
He would immediately play in a revamped offense opposite Davante Adams and be a top quarterback for a new signal-caller. Egbuka would ass big play ability and consistency for an offense trying to improve on all fronts.