2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 7-round midseason projection to kickstart new era
After clearing house, almost midway through the NFL season, the Raiders have improved performance-wise, but look to reshape their roster in 2024.
By Jack Posey
Fourth round: Tate Ratledge, guard
In the fourth round, the Raiders select offensive lineman Tate Ratledge out of Georgia. The offensive guard has given up no sacks this year for the number-one-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Ratledge suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against Tennessee. No damage was revealed in the X-ray and is expected to make a quick recovery.
Ratledge would immediately step in at the guard position for the Raiders; which is currently occupied by Dylan Parham and Greg Van Roten. The Raiders have given up 27 sacks, helping the offense to several lackluster offensive performances.
Ratledge would help block interior defenders with his massive 6-6, 310-pound body and clear defenders for Josh Jacobs or a new running back. The big linemen is strong and physical and best in the running game.
At pick 142, the Raiders select tackle Blake Fisher. Fisher currently plays opposite of future top pick Joe Alt at Notre Dame. Fisher started his career as a left tackle but transitioned to the right side after a knee injury sidelined him in 2021.
For the Raiders, Fisher could start opposite blind side protector Kolton Miller or strongly compete with starter Thayer Munford. Similar, to Ratledge he is 6-6 and 312-pounds. He has a very good build for a professional tackle with experts raving about his strength.