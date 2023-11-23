2024 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders 7-round midseason projection to kickstart new era
After clearing house, almost midway through the NFL season, the Raiders have improved performance-wise, but look to reshape their roster in 2024.
By Jack Posey
Sixth round: Emani Bailey, RB
In the sixth round, the Raiders select Emani Bailey. The TCU running back found a home with the Horned Frogs after beginning his career for UL Monroe. The 5-9 207-pound running back finally got his chance after Kendre Miller was drafted and did not disappoint.
The Junior put up 1,059 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Horned Frogs, showing what he can do given the chance. It will be certainly interesting to see what the Raiders will do with Josh Jacobs this offseason, whether they sign him to a massive extension or move on, we shall see. The Raiders may have butchered their chance with Jacobs when they franchise tagged him instead of working out an extension.
Similar to Jacobs, Bailey shows impressive balance and burst running in between the holes.
With their first seventh-round pick, the Raiders select defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse. Stackhouse is a two-time national champion at Georgia hasn’t been that productive in his four-year career but has potential.
The senior has played with interior linemen including Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter who were incredibly successful at Georgia. He is a massive 6-3 310-pound and is able to clog up the interior so that his linebackers can make plays.
Stackhouse will have the opportunity to compete with Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols.
With their final pick, the Raiders select Jay Stanley. Stanley is a little-known player coming from Southern Miss. However, the safety has been highly productive in his five-year collegiate career starting at Ole Miss and then transferring to Southern Miss.
He has totaled 198 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and 10 interceptions in his career. He will have the opportunity to compete with Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig, as well as versatile safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.