3 advantages the Mets have over the Yankees to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Can the New York Mets convince Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join their rotation? Get the inside scoop.
By James Nolan
2. Joining countryman in Mets pitcher Kodai Senga
Last offseason the Mets inked a five-year deal worth $75 million with former NPB star Kodai Senga. The 30-year-old was selected to the National League All-Star team and finished with a 2.98 ERA in his first season with his new team.
It's safe to say Senga had a great transition from Japan and solidified himself as one of the best pitchers in the NL rather quickly. Rumors suggested he's even attempting to recruit Yamamoto, emphasizing the transition.
After pitching 11 seasons in the NPB, Senga finished with a 2.59 ERA. In the same league, Yamamoto finished his seven-year career with a 1.82 ERA.
Joining the Mets would give them two front-line starters from one of the biggest baseball countries in the world. Back in March, Team Japan capped off a World Baseball Classic victory over Team USA.
If the young phenom goes to the Bronx, a pairing of him and Cole would be elite. He could learn a lot from the Mets current ace though, as Senga's leap to stardom is evident. Yamamoto could become a megastar pitching alongside one of the best pitchers from Japan.