3 advantages the Mets have over the Yankees to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Can the New York Mets convince Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join their rotation? Get the inside scoop.
By James Nolan
According to Andy Martino of SNY, Steve Cohen and the New York Mets are gearing up to make a “serious offer” to the highly coveted starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old phenom has been in talks with other teams around the league as well, so the Mets do have competition.
What they do have is money. Cohen is the richest owner in baseball and even hosted Yamamoto for dinner at his house in New York. Alex Cohen was in attendance, along with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, president of baseball operations David Stearns, and manager Carlos Mendoza.
Martino also reported that shortly after the dinner with Cohen, Yamamoto requested a meeting with the New York Yankees. Rumors have suggested he infatuates the pinstripes, so it could take a lot for Cohen to bring him to Queens.
Yamamoto is the most intriguing pitcher to hit free agency in recent years, as he’s only 25 years old with a ton of past success in the NPB. He dominated during his time in Japan, as he finished with a 1.82 career ERA.
The Mets are doing everything they can to bring Yamamoto to Queens, and they could sure use him. Outside of Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, the Mets rotation is depleted.
They undoubtedly need more pieces for their rotation outside of Yamamoto, but bringing him to Queens would improve their 2024 playoff odds drastically. Here are three advantages the Mets have over the Yankees in the Yamamoto sweepstakes.
3. A potential Mets Opening Day Start
If Yamamoto wants an opening day start, signing with the Mets would allow him to get the ball opening day. Whereas with the Yankees, the reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole will likely get the opening day start.
As mentioned earlier, the Mets rotation isn't anything special. If they were to add the 25-year-old, he would become the ace for a long time. Yamamoto would be the guy in Queens, rather than potentially being overshadowed by Cole in the Bronx.
The Yankees undoubtedly have a more prestigious history, but he could be the start of something big with the Mets. Cohen is attempting to reshape his franchise into a perennial contender.
If Yamamoto brought the Mets a championship, his name would live forever in New York. Winning in pinstripes is historic, but they've won 27 championships before. Fans in Queens are desperate for a World Series. If the 25-year-old wants to write his own story, going to the Mets could be the route to take.