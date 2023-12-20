3 advantages the Mets have over the Yankees to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Can the New York Mets convince Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join their rotation? Get the inside scoop.
By James Nolan
1. Money is something the Mets have a lot of
The biggest advantage the Mets have over the majority of the other teams is their owner. Cohen isn't afraid to spend his money. Rumors are suggesting he's got offers on the table already, one of those is from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yamamoto sweepstakes are starting to ramp up, as his decision is looming. There is no doubt about it that he has a hefty price tag, but Cohen has a history of spending top dollars for elite pitching.
Just last offseason the Mets inked a deal with Justin Verlander, and two offseasons ago they brought in Max Scherzer. Ultimately, their age played a factor in the struggles they saw from those aces in 2023. Yamamoto is 25 though.
Although Stearns suggested the Mets will be going all in for 2025, they want to remain competitive in 2024. This lines up Yamamoto to adjust to MLB in year one and then turn it up in year two.
The Yankees are all in as well. It seems that the young superstar would love to play in the pinstripes, but if the Mets blow him away with an offer it could change his mind.
It makes sense why the Mets envy the 25-year-old superstar. Rarely do we see pitchers with his potential hit free agency at such a young age. Cohen has competition, but his pockets certainly give him an edge over the Yankees.