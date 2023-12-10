3 Astros who won't be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings made on thing clear: Houston Astros fans should expect the unexpected.
By Mark Powell
Astros who won't be back: Alex Bregman could be dealt
I believe Dana Brown when he says he doesn't want to trade Alex Bregman. I believe the Astros when they say they want to extend Bregman. However, what I don't believe is that the two sides will meet in the middle.
Bregman is a Scott Boras client, meaning he will want top value, as he should. Entering his age-30 season, Bregman will be at the tail end of his prime. Giving him a five-to-seven year extension isn't a good idea. As a corner infielder, Bregman is replaceable in time. The main issue in Houston is that they do not have one in the farm system. Astros fans have been clamoring for extensions involving Bregman and Jose Altuve all offseason. As FanSided's Curt Bishop wrote, Houston fans cannot be happy with recent developments.
"Following their World Series title run in 2022, the Astros fell short in the ALCS against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. But after eight fantastic seasons in Houston, Bregman is entering the final year of his contract, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Bregman has been fan favorite in Houston. However, a recent report from Bob Nightengale suggests that the Astros are prepared to lose the star third baseman in free agency next offseason."
With Bregman on the outs, it would make sense to trade him with a full season left on his deal, especially given the current holes on the roster.