3 Astros who won't be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings made on thing clear: Houston Astros fans should expect the unexpected.
By Mark Powell
Astros who won't be back: Forrest Whitley
Forrest Whitley used to be among the top prospects in all of baseball. Back in 2019, the Astros would have never dreamed of trading him. Whitley was lined up to be their ace of the future. However, injuries changed everything.
Whitley still has plenty of potential in his mid-20's, and for that reason he is a trade asset. If Houston wants to upgrade, trading an MLB-ready starting pitcher in this pitcher-friendly market makes a lot of sense. Dana Brown has said how excited he is for Whitley to enter spring training healthy. Yet, if he wants to trade for a top-tier starter or outfielder, his best bet is including Whitley in the deal. Houston's farm system is barren.
"I'm excited about [Whitley] coming into camp," Brown said in Nashville. "I think we have a need in the 'pen and we're just going to use him out of the bullpen. He has a real chance."
If Houston holds onto him, they will give Whitley a real chance in part because they don't have many other options. That alone should be a reason to trade him.