Astros fans are fuming over latest Alex Bregman contract update
Alex Bregman has been one of the most influential players in recent Houston Astros history. However, his days in Houston may be numbered for a reason that is not sitting well with fans.
By Curt Bishop
Alex Bregman has been a favorite among Houston Astros fans since he made his Major League debut back in 2016.
One year later, he helped guide the Astros to their first-ever World Series title. He also played a key role in the Astros returning to the Fall Classic in 2019, 2021, and 2022, and even was an MVP candidate in 2019.
Following their World Series title run in 2022, the Astros fell short in the ALCS against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. But after eight fantastic seasons in Houston, Bregman is entering the final year of his contract, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Bregman has been fan favorite in Houston. However, a recent report from Bob Nightengale suggests that the Astros are prepared to lose the star third baseman in free agency next offseason.
Astros fans are furious over latest Alex Bregman update
This report has been met with fury from Astros fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing the two-time World Series champion manning the hot corner for the past several years. Now, it appears that Bregman's time in Houston may in fact be coming to an end soon.
There is plenty of time for Owner Jim Crane to pull off a contract extension for Bregman. But if he is unable to sign the star third baseman to an extension, Astros fans will certainly be frustrated.
The Astros don't currently have an internal option ready to take over at third base should Bregman walk after the 2024 season. Jose Altuve will also be a free agent at the end of the year, and watching the team potentially lose two franchise icons would not sit well with Houston fans.
Losing Bregman alone would also put the Astros in a tough position. Teams such as the Rangers and Seattle Mariners are making strides and may soon overtake the Astros as the kings of the AL West anyhow, and the Astros' potential loss of their star third baseman in 2025 could speed up that process.
Houston has been one of baseball's main powerhouses since their 2017 title. They drafted and developed solid players and built a powerful core of stars that has kept them in the picture for the past several years.
Astros fans certainly won't want to go through another rebuild.