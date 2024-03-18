3 Braves players who can make their first All-Star team in 2024
Don't be surprised to see any of these three Braves players make their first All-Star team in 2024.
2) Raisel Iglesias can make his first All-Star team in 2024
Crazy enough, Raisel Iglesias has never made a single All-Star game. He's been one of the best closers in the league since taking over as a full-time closer in the 2017 campaign, yet has not been given the respect he clearly deserves.
This past season Iglesias was once again one of the better relievers in the National League. He posted a 2.75 ERA in 58 appearances and 50 innings of work, converting 33 saves in 37 opportunities. The right-hander did miss the first month of the season and started a bit slowly once he returned from the IL, but he had a 1.84 ERA in 30 second-half appearances showing how great he can be.
The 34-year-old will serve as Atlanta's primary closer entering the 2024 campaign once again. This time around, he's healthy, and should rack up the stats necessary to get into the game. He should record plenty of saves pitching for a Braves team that should win most of their games, so as long as he keeps his ERA low enough, it's hard to envision Iglesias not getting in.
The National League has elite closers like Edwin and Alexis Diaz, Ryan Helsley, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval (to name a few) so Iglesias will face some stiff competition, but as long as he pitches as he is capable there's little reason to doubt he'll be snubbed once again.