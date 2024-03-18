3 Braves players who can make their first All-Star team in 2024
Don't be surprised to see any of these three Braves players make their first All-Star team in 2024.
1) Michael Harris II can make his first All-Star team in 2024
Six of Atlanta's nine regulars were All-Stars last season alone, and seven of their nine have been All-Stars in their careers. The only players in their projected lineup who haven't been All-Stars yet are Jarred Kelenic, a young player who has potential but hasn't quite put it all together at the MLB level quite yet and Michael Harris II, a player who looks like he'll have a great shot at being an All-Star this season.
Harris has already established himself as one of the premier center fielders not only in the National League but in all of baseball. He's a five-tool player who has been an instrumental piece for Atlanta in each of his first two MLB seasons.
This past season saw the 23-year-old slash .293/.331/.477 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI in 138 games. He tacked on 33 doubles, 20 stolen bases, and was elite defensively as well, ranking in the 92nd percentile in outs above average according to Baseball Savant.
Harris should hit right in the middle of Atlanta's lineup this season and so far in Spring Training he's been unbelievable, recording 13 hits in 37 at-bats with three home runs and three stolen bases. Spring stats don't mean much, but it's good to see Harris get off to a good start after he did not do that last season.
His numbers have looked All-Star worthy in each of his first two seasons, it's just on Harris to get going early enough to his numbers look All-Star worthy at the right time.