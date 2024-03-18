3 Braves players who can make their first All-Star team in 2024
Don't be surprised to see any of these three Braves players make their first All-Star team in 2024.
Last season, the Atlanta Braves showed just how dominant they were by sending eight players to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Six of their nine regular position players made the NL All-Star team, which is just absurd to think about.
Despite a lack of postseason success the Braves were clearly the best team last regular season, winning 107 games in dominant fashion. They'll once again be among the league's best this season.
While the Braves will certainly send players to the All-Star Game who have been there before, there's a chance that these three players who have yet to be selected to an All-Star team will have their moment this season.
3) A.J. Minter can make his first All-Star team in 2024
This one might be a bit far-fetched, but it's certainly not impossible. Set-up men often get overlooked in All-Star Game consideration because they don't have many (if any) saves, but Yennier Cano showed last season that it's not impossible for a non-closer to make it.
Minter has established himself as one of the premier set-up men in the game. His 3.70 ERA from this past season was a bit higher than we had become accustomed to from Minter, but that ERA was inflated from an awful April and an iffy May.
From June 1 on, Minter was nothing short of dominant. He had a 1.85 ERA in 43 appearances and 39 innings pitched. He racked up 20 holds and three saves in that span without blowing a single save opportunity. That kind of dominance is nothing new for the southpaw who had a 0.83 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and a 2.06 ERA in 2022. When he's on, he's on.
It's all about timing for Minter. If he can get off to a good start, he'll have a chance of being named an All-Star even as a non-closer.