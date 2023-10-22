3 Buffalo Bills to blame after falling victim to Patriots, Bill Belichick
The Buffalo Bills fell to the one-win New England Patriots on Sunday, leading to questions about their validity as a contender in the AFC East.
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills to blame: Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott is great at taking the blame. It's much of what makes him a tremendous leader and a solid head coach. When a group like the Bills us underachieving, however, the first place fans should look is to the coach's box.
McDermott's defense failed on Sunday, allowing Mac Jones to look surprisingly capable and drive down the field in the closing minutes. The Bills should not fall victim to such things, especially considering how the Patriots offense looked a few weeks ago against the Saints and Cowboys.
Maybe it was a lack of focus, or facing a great coach with a milestone on the line, but the Bills did not appear ready defensively this week. For a coach whose calling card is that same defense, it's not a great look.