3 Buffalo Bills to blame after falling victim to Patriots, Bill Belichick
The Buffalo Bills fell to the one-win New England Patriots on Sunday, leading to questions about their validity as a contender in the AFC East.
By Mark Powell
Now 4-3 on the season, the Buffalo Bills gifted Bill Belichick his 300th win of the season, allowing Mac Jones to march down the field late in the fourth quarter. Jones and the Patriots offense had been one of the worst in football, failing to score more than three offensive touchdowns in a game yet this season.
That all changed on Sunday, with Jones looking remarkably capable and Belichick holding Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense at bay. 300 wins is a remarkable achievement for Belichick, whose preseason contract extension was revealed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning. A 1-5 start had some in New England calling for Belichick's job, or at the very least relinquishing some of his power. Now, who knows what to think?
A loss to the Patriots is not the end of the world for the Bills, but this division is full of talent. The Miami Dolphins arguably have the best offense in football, and the New York Jets have been surprisingly successful without Aaron Rodgers.
Buffalo has to look in the mirror, but first let's review the tape.