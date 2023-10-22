3 Buffalo Bills to blame after falling victim to Patriots, Bill Belichick
The Buffalo Bills fell to the one-win New England Patriots on Sunday, leading to questions about their validity as a contender in the AFC East.
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills to blame: Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey is one of the better young offensive coordinators in the sport at this best, but that was not on Sunday. The main criticism opponents of Dorsey have for him at times is his lack of commitment to the run game. Against the Patriots, Dorsey and Co. were far too predictable.
Dorsey ran James Cook just 13 times despite averaging over four yards per carry. Cook has been effective most the season, but on limited touches failed to provide Josh Allen -- or the Bills defense for that matter -- with much of a break.
The rest of the Buffalo backfield averages just over two yards per carry, yet received 11 touches (just two less than Cook, who doubled their output). Meanwhile, Allen again threw the ball 41 times, and the running game was nonexistent late in the contest.