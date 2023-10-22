3 Buffalo Bills to blame after falling victim to Patriots, Bill Belichick
The Buffalo Bills fell to the one-win New England Patriots on Sunday, leading to questions about their validity as a contender in the AFC East.
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills to blame: Josh Allen
Josh Allen can make or break his team's success, and is arguably the most important single player to his team in the NFL. If Allen has an off day, odds are his team will struggle. The Bills again found that out the hard way on Sunday when Allen had three touchdowns and two turnovers against the Patriots.
Belichick knows there is no stopping Allen, but only containing him. Forcing two Allen turnovers is a win for New England's defense.
During practice this week, Allen showed a bit of frustration towards NFL fans questioning this offense's ability to move the ball and play calling:
“There’s a lot of All-Pro offensive coordinators out there watching games, a lot of quarterbacks in the stands who think they know what they’re doing,” Allen said. “I trust him implicitly. If you look at the statistics over the last couple of years, of how much we’ve scored and how efficient we’ve been as an offense, we’re at the top or near the top in almost every statistical category. Just because we’ve hit a lull right now doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the world. We’re working through some things and this adversity is going to help us moving forward to get our answers quicker.”
While Allen has complete trust in Dorsey, he needs to hold up his end of the bargain. Buffalo did move the ball quite well in the passing game, but his turnovers cost them points. In a four-point game, every play matters.