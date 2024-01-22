3 Buffalo Bills most to blame for miserable playoff loss to Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs with these three Bills are to blame.
2) Stefon Diggs, WR
While Stefon Diggs was obviously quite good for Buffalo this past season, he had the worst season of his Bills career. The 30-year-old reeled in 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. He had the fewest yards in a season in his Bills career, and tied for the fewest touchdowns as well.
While Diggs didn't get many yards against the Steelers, he did record seven receptions for a somewhat serviceable 52 yards. It obviously didn't matter much considering Buffalo scored 31 points and won the game handily. In this week's matchup however, the Bills needed their superstar to play like a superstar but Diggs no-showed.
Allen targeted him eight times but Diggs recorded just three receptions for 21 yards. He had one of the worst drops of his career on a beautifully thrown ball by Josh Allen in a big moment in the fourth quarter that could've changed the outcome of the football game.
Diggs coming up short in games the Bills lose has become a theme. He caught just four passes for 35 yards in last season's loss against the Bengals. He caught an unacceptable three passes for seven yards in their overtime loss in Kansas City the season prior. Part of it has to do with Buffalo lacking a strong WR2, but part of it is plays like these when Diggs just doesn't pull through for his team.
The Chiefs star weapon, Travis Kelce, caught five passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He showed up. Diggs on the other hand did not. That was the difference.