3 Buffalo Bills most to blame for miserable playoff loss to Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs with these three Bills are to blame.
1) Sean McDermott, HC
Sean McDermott had an opportunity to prove to the world in Sunday's game that he deserves to keep his job as Buffalo's head coach. He's gotten them to the playoffs in five straight years which he deserves a ton of credit for, but Buffalo falls short year after year, and its his defense that has crumbled multiple times in the Josh Allen era.
I get it, the Bills were without a slew of their defensive starters, but the Chiefs were able to do whatever they wanted against Buffalo's defense. With McDermott being a defensive-minded head coach, he deserves some blame for that.
The defense was bad, and then there was the fake punt which was inexcusable at the time, and still makes absolutely no sense. The Bills had a fourth-and-five play from their own 30-yard line in the fourth quarter. Rather than punt the ball to Kansas City or even just going for it by trusting his superstar quarterback, McDermott opted to use safety Damar Hamlin to try and rush for a first down. It predictably failed miserably and gave Kansas City excellent field position.
Now, the Chiefs did not score in that possession thanks to the Mecole Hardman fumble, but McDermott seemed to push all of the wrong buttons. His defense could not get a stop which is why he opted to go for the trick play to begin with, but not trusting Josh Allen in that spot if he were to go for it on fourth down from their own territory, again, makes no sense.