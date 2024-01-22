3 Buffalo Bills most to blame for miserable playoff loss to Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs with these three Bills are to blame.
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs, knocking them out of the playoffs early. This season felt different for a Buffalo team that finally got Patrick Mahomes to come to their stadium and had Josh Allen playing extremely well, but found another way to lose.
Things only get tougher for the Bills now with Allen's cap hit rising exponentially and several key players hitting free agency. This felt like the best chance they've had to make an AFC Championship Game if not the Super Bowl, but they somehow suffered an even more heartbreaking loss than the overtime defeat in Kansas City two years ago.
While its best for Buffalo to turn the page, it's going to take some time for the team and its fans to get over this loss. These three members of the Bills organization should be shouldering a lot of the blame.
These three Buffalo Bills are the most to blame for losing on Sunday
3) Tyler Bass, K
Tyler Bass had been reliable in his playoff career entering this season, converting 10 of his 12 field goal attempts before completely falling apart in this postseason.
Bass converted just one of his three field goal attempts in Buffalo's first-round win against the Steelers. That didn't matter much because the Bills were in control of that game from start to finish and wound up winning by two scores, but it's something that was probably in the back of his mind entering this game against the Chiefs.
Bass converted in his first field goal attempt of the Chiefs game, but famously sent the second wide right. That second try would've tied the game at 27 with under two minutes to go, but the miss essentially ended the game. The conditions were far from pristine, but Bass lining up for a 44-yard field goal simply has to go Buffalo's way. Bass knows that better than anyone. There's no way he cannot be blamed for missing it in that spot.
It's very possible Kansas City drives down the field and gets points on the board in the final seconds to win the game even if Bass makes the field goal to upset Buffalo fans in a different way, but Bass didn't even give his defense much of a chance to get Josh Allen the ball back. The once-reliable Bass turned into a pumpkin in the postseason and now his future in Buffalo might be in question.