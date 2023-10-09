3 Cowboys to blame for another humilation vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys have looked dominant for most of the NFL season thus far, but had the script flipped on them on Sunday. Here's who deserves the most blame.
By Josh Wilson
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott may go down when his career is all said and done as a good but not quite great quarterback. His performance on Sunday night is probably not a fair characterization of his game this season, but in the NFL, you're judged by your performance when the lights are brightest and the pressure is on, not how you perform against subpar competition.
The Cowboys have enjoyed a lax schedule thus far drawing the New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots before getting their first true test in the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas looked dominating on both sides for weeks, enjoying the league's best point differential at the end of last week.
Now, we might look back at that and call it stat stuffing. Dallas fell to third and San Francisco launched up to first in the swing of just one game against one another.
A big part of that has to do with Prescott's inability on Sunday night. 153 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions is simply not going to do it. If this is how Prescott performs in a regular season matchup -- albeit, a tough one -- how can the team be confident in his ability to get it done in the postseason? There's a reason Prescott is 2-4 in playoff games, and it doesn't seem like those reasons have been smoothed out.
Prescott, frankly, just doesn't seem like the guy to lead this team to a Super Bowl. If Dallas is about simply staying relevant and stringing fans along for 18 weeks before an early postseason exit, sure, he probably does the job. But a Super Bowl victor? It's hard to see it happening.