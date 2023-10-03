NFL standings by point differential after Week 4
The 2023 NFL standings would look a bit different using point differential as opposed to just wins and losses.
By Luke Norris
As hard as it is to believe, we're already four weeks into the 2023 NFL season. And what a four-week stretch of football it's been.
While plenty of powerhouse teams expected to have strong seasons are doing so, several others are sitting at or near the bottom of the standings in their respective divisions.
In fact, of the 14 teams to make the NFL Playoffs last year, five wouldn't be included in this season's bracket if the postseason started today. For those wondering, those five are the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Minnesota Vikings, and the New York Giants.
But what if we looked at the 2023 NFL standings in terms of point differential as opposed to just wins and losses? While a win is a win, some are obviously more impressive than others. Look no further than the Miami Dolphins' 50-point beatdown of the Denver Broncos as proof of that.
Oddly enough, however, the Dolphins wouldn't be leading the AFC East using this format, as they were outscored by 19 total points in their first three games.
So, exactly how much would the NFL standings change using point differential? Let's take a look, first by division and then by conference. Spoiler alert: Dallas Cowboys fans will be pleased.
2023 NFL Standings by point differential (Division)
AFC East
Team
Point Differential
Buffalo Bills
+84
Miami Dolphins
+31
New York Jets
-22
New England Patriots
-42
AFC North
Team
Point differential
Baltimore Ravens
+41
Cleveland Browns
+16
Pittsburgh Steelers
-38
Cincinnati Bengals
-45
AFC South
Team
Point differential
Houston Texans
+17
Tennessee Titans
+2
Jacksonville Jaguars
-2
Indianapolis Colts
-2
AFC West
Team
Point differential
Kansas City Chiefs
+41
Los Angeles Chargers
+6
Las Vegas Raiders
-39
Denver Broncos
-50
NFC East
Team
Point differential
Dallas Cowboys
+83
Philadelphia Eagles
+28
Washington Commanders
-31
New York Giants
-76
NFC North
Team
Point differential
Detroit Lions
+23
Green Bay Packers
+4
Minnesota Vikings
-5
Chicago Bears
-62
NFC South
Team
Point differential
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+16
New Orleans Saints
-14
Atlanta Falcons
-15
Carolina Panthers
-35
NFC West
Team
Point differential
San Francisco 49ers
+67
Seattle Seahawks
+20
Los Angeles Rams
+13
Arizona Cardinals
-14
2023 NFL Standings by point differential (Conference)
Now let's take a look at the 2023 NFL standings by point differential from a conference perspective, still using division leaders as the top four seeds.
AFC
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Buffalo Bills
+84
2
Kansas City Chiefs
+41
3
Baltimore Ravens
+41
4
Houston Texans
+17
5
Miami Dolphins
+31
6
Cleveland Browns
+16
7
Los Angeles Chargers
+6
8
Tennessee Titans
+2
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
-2
10
Indianapolis Colts
-2
11
New York Jets
-22
12
Pittsburgh Steelers
-38
13
Las Vegas Raiders
-39
14
New England Patriots
-42
15
Cincinnati Bengals
-45
16
Denver Broncos
-50
NFC
Standing
Team
Point differential
1
Dallas Cowboys
+83
2
San Francisco 49ers
+67
3
Detroit Lions
+23
4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+16
5
Philadelphia Eagles
+28
6
Seattle Seahawks
+20
7
Los Angeles Rams
+13
8
Green Bay Packers
+4
9
Minnesota Vikings
-5
10
Arizona Cardinals
-14
11
New Orleans Saints
-14
12
Atlanta Falcons
-15
13
Washington Commanders
-31
14
Carolina Panthers
-35
15
Chicago Bears
-62
16
New York Giants
-76