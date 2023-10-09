3 Cowboys to blame for another humilation vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys have looked dominant for most of the NFL season thus far, but had the script flipped on them on Sunday. Here's who deserves the most blame.
By Josh Wilson
The Dallas Cowboys looked like a possible threat to come out of the NFC and represent the conference in a Super Bowl this season before Sunday night. Just a day later, most fans are ready to throw their hands up on the season and admit they fell for the bit for yet another year.
Cowboys frauds? Maybe. The embarrassing 42-10 loss that featured just one score (a field goal) in the second half featured a complete routing by San Fran. The Niners had the ball for over 37 minutes and doubled up the Cowboys in total yards and tripled them up in first downs.
The picture in the NFC crystalized: It's the Niners and Eagles, then a massive chasm, then everyone else.
All of a sudden, the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals loss looks less like a fluke and more like a representation of who Dallas truly is...
After such a devastating game, the finger has to be pointed somewhere. These three-plus people need to shoulder most of the blame.
Virtually anyone in Cowboys secondary
Pick any name from the hat that played in Dallas's secondary last night and you can go ahead and cast some blame there. George Kittle had a hat trick, his first career three-touchdown game. San Francisco tacked on one other passing touchdown, and Brock Purdy threw for 251 yards with no interceptions.
Purdy didn't look as elite as he did the week before against the Cardinals in terms of completion percentage, but he was still having his way, slicing and dicing the Cowboys defense in the passing game all night long.
Jourdan Lewis gave up 88 yards on three receptions (four targets). Jayron Kearse caeb up 42 yards, allowing four receptions (four targets). Malik Hooker gave up 28 yards, and Stephon Gilmore 27. Noah Igbinoghene received a miserable 26.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for his coverage in Week 5.
Not much good to speak of here at all.