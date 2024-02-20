3 Cowboys who won’t be back if Dak Prescott actually ‘resets the market’
If, or when, the Dallas Cowboys make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, these three players could be playing elsewhere as part of the fallout.
By Lior Lampert
1. Stephon Gilmore
While Stephon Gilmore has expressed his desire to remain with the Cowboys beyond his inaugural campaign with the team in 2023, the feeling may not be mutual as he enters unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Considering his age, expected market value, and Dallas boasting one of the most dynamic cornerback duos in the NFL in the prime of their careers in the form of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, the team could benefit from allocating resources they’d use to extend the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year winner elsewhere.
Entering his age-34 season, Gilmore proved he has plenty left in the tank and can still be a reliable veteran corner in his first season with the Cowboys and should have several suitors in free agency. That being said, Dallas could get outbid to a point where they remove themselves from the sweepstakes entirely, especially if a Prescott contract is on the horizon.
It is important to note that Gilmore suffered a shoulder dislocation in the team’s regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. While he was able to play through it until their team got eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs the next week, the injury required surgery followed by a four-to-six-month recovery process.
The writing could be on the wall for Gilmore and his future with the Cowboys regardless, but if Prescott does reset the quarterback market, he’s as good as gone.