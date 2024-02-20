Fansided

3 Cowboys who won’t be back if Dak Prescott actually ‘resets the market’

If, or when, the Dallas Cowboys make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, these three players could be playing elsewhere as part of the fallout.

By Lior Lampert

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
2. Tony Pollard

Unlike Brandin Cooks, running back Tony Pollard is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After Pollard and the Cowboys couldn’t agree on a long-term contract extension last offseason, the former played on the franchise tag in 2023. Now, the tailback could decide to hit the open market and secure a big payday.

While Pollard has proven to be a dynamic playmaker and critical part of Dallas’ backfield en route to eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards for a third straight season, it is tough to justify paying a running back the type of money he will be seeking in his next contract when the quarterback will make around $60 million per year.

Pollard averaged career-lows in yards on a per-carry (4.0) and per-touch (4.3) basis in 2023, another reason why the team could elect to move on from him in light of their franchise signal-callers massive deal.

The free agent running back class is unusually deep this offseason, with Pro Bowl-caliber players like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, and potentially Pollard available.

Moreover, the Cowboys can address the position via the 2024 NFL Draft at a much cheaper cost, with options like Michigan’s Blake Corum, Oregon’s Bucky Irving, or Trey Benson of Florida to choose from.

