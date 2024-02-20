3 Cowboys who won’t be back if Dak Prescott actually ‘resets the market’
If, or when, the Dallas Cowboys make Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, these three players could be playing elsewhere as part of the fallout.
By Lior Lampert
2. Tony Pollard
Unlike Brandin Cooks, running back Tony Pollard is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After Pollard and the Cowboys couldn’t agree on a long-term contract extension last offseason, the former played on the franchise tag in 2023. Now, the tailback could decide to hit the open market and secure a big payday.
While Pollard has proven to be a dynamic playmaker and critical part of Dallas’ backfield en route to eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards for a third straight season, it is tough to justify paying a running back the type of money he will be seeking in his next contract when the quarterback will make around $60 million per year.
Pollard averaged career-lows in yards on a per-carry (4.0) and per-touch (4.3) basis in 2023, another reason why the team could elect to move on from him in light of their franchise signal-callers massive deal.
The free agent running back class is unusually deep this offseason, with Pro Bowl-caliber players like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, and potentially Pollard available.
Moreover, the Cowboys can address the position via the 2024 NFL Draft at a much cheaper cost, with options like Michigan’s Blake Corum, Oregon’s Bucky Irving, or Trey Benson of Florida to choose from.