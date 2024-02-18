Stephon Gilmore’s Dallas demand doesn’t make sense for the Cowboys at all
Does a Stephon Gilmore-Dallas Cowboys reunion make sense for the latter at all?
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have several personnel decisions this offseason, including what to do with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Turning 34 in September, Gilmore showed he can still perform at a high level in 2023, starting every game for the Cowboys this season en route to 68 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
After enjoying a successful age-33 campaign in his first year with the Cowboys, Gilmore has expressed interest in returning to Dallas next season.
Stephon Gilmore wants to remain with Dallas Cowboys
“I want to come back,” Gilmore said during a recent appearance on 96.7 The Ticket. “We can’t talk until March. But that’s the goal, because I think we do have the pieces to get where we want to go, and I want to be a part of that,” he added.
While Gilmore wants to remain with the Cowboys, does Dallas want to retain him?
Per Spotrac’s calculated market value, the veteran defensive back is expected to net an average annual salary of approximately $11.1, meaning the Cowboys will have to pay a pretty penny to keep Gilmore around beyond 2023. Does Dallas want to make that type of financial commitment to a player who will be 34 next season?
Gilmore suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders, but even though he suited up for Dallas’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers the following week, the injury needs to be addressed with surgery this offseason followed by an extensive rehab process.
An aging cornerback with an injury that could linger into OTAs and training camp makes it tough to justify keeping him around, especially considering his price tag.
Moreover, the Cowboys have two dynamic corners --Trevon Diggs and AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist DaRon Bland. Does breaking the bank for Gilmore, who would likely be slotted as the No. 3 cornerback on the roster, make sense?
Overall, Gilmore’s presence feels more like a luxury than a necessity for a Cowboys team looking to finally get over the hump in 2024.