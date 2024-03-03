3 Cubs players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Cubs lost some key contributors this offseason.
3. Cubs fans are glad Brad Boxberger is gone
Coming off of back-to-back dominant seasons out of the Brewers bullpen, the Cubs signed Brad Boxberger to a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 season. Boxberger had appeared in 70+ games for the Cubs' division rivals in 2021 and 2022 and posted a 3.15 ERA in a Brewers uniform. Not too shabby.
Fast forward to the 2023 season, Boxberger was expected to be a prominent late-game reliever for the Cubs. Unfortunately, things just didn't work out. The right-hander had a 5.52 ERA through mid-May before landing on the IL with a right forearm strain.
That injury knocked him out until September when he'd finally return. Unfortunately, he made just five appearances before going right back on the IL for the remainder of the regular season. The Cubs, of course, missed out on the postseason.
Boxberger wound up posting a 4.95 ERA in 22 appearances and 20 innings of work. Perhaps things work out more in Chicago's favor if Boxberger stayed healthy, but that's not how this one went. The 36-year-old remains a free agent and is likely looking at a minor=league deal at this point if he signs somewhere.