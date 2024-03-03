3 Cubs players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Cubs lost some key contributors this offseason.
4. Cubs fans will miss Marcus Stroman
Marcus Stroman signed a three-year deal with the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season to fortify what was a lackluster rotation. Stroman immediately became the team's ace and despite some injury issues, pitched up to the contract for the most part.
The right-hander posted a respectable 3.50 ERA in 2022 and was looking even better this past season before a hip injury put a damper on things. Stroman was an All-Star this past season for Chicago, posting a 2.96 ERA in the first half. He was a huge reason why Chicago hung around in the playoff race before catching fire in August.
Cubs fans will want to forget how Stroman finished what wound up being his final season with Chicago, but they'll miss his consistency at the top of their rotation. For the most part, he was an effective veteran innings eater for a young rotation.
Stroman was replaced by Shota Imanaga, a left-hander with a ton of promise but completely unproven making the transition from Japan. The Imanaga signing was a good one, but Stroman is a two-time All-Star who happened to be an excellent fit pitching in front of an infield including Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, the league's best defensive middle infield duo.
Stroman is set to begin his second tour in New York later this month, as he inked a multi-year deal with the Yankees earlier this offseason.